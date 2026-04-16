Famed urologist Vitalino de Carvalho dies at 82

Former urologist and head of the Urology Department at the Conde de São Januário Hospital Center (CHCSJ), Dr. Vitalino Rosado de Carvalho, passed away in Macau on Tuesday from heart failure at the age of 82, the Times has learned from family sources, following a TDM report.

According to official government documents reviewed by the Times, Dr. Rosado de Carvalho served as head of the Urology Department at the CHCSJ since 1983, where he also held other managerial and leadership positions.

The Macau Urological Association has also stated on its official webpage that Dr. Carvalho contributed significantly to the establishment of the department, noting that it has “laid the foundation for urological treatment and operations in Macau.”

In December 1999, days before the handover, then Deputy Secretary for Social Affairs and Budget José Augusto Perestrello de Alarcão Troni awarded Dr. Rosado de Carvalho a public service commendation, indicating his 16 years of service at the Health Bureau (SSM), in which the Deputy Secretary stated he “served with extraordinary dedication and technical expertise.”

The same document noted Dr. Rosado de Carvalho’s retirement from the SSM. However, he continued to provide medical services in Macau for many years, namely at the service of the local electric utility company, CEM – Companhia de Electricidade de Macau, and as a medical expert and jury member in recruitment tenders and examinations for the SSM, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...