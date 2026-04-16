Mok Sou Tou appointed as DSAT deputy director

The Office of the Secretary for Transport and Public Works has appointed Mok Sou Tou as deputy director of the Transport Bureau (DSAT) on a one-year fixed-term basis, effective April 17. Mok, who entered public service in 1995, has served in both the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) and DSAT. In 2025, he served as director of the Urban Planning and Construction Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. He had been serving as acting deputy director of DSAT since October 2025 before his appointment was confirmed.

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