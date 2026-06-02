GEG Continues Title Sponsorship of the “Alphabet & Friends” Literary and Cultural Festival and Hosts Exclusive Art Creation Session to Advance Chinese-Portuguese Cultural Exchange

Galaxy Entertainment Group (“GEG”) has been actively supporting cultural and artistic exchanges between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, contributing to Macau’s positioning as “a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist”. This year marks the sixth consecutive year GEG has supported “Literary and Cultural Festival for Parents and Children ‘Alphabet & Friends’ 2026” (“the Festival”), and its second consecutive year as title sponsor. Jointly organized by the Instituto Português do Oriente (“IPOR”) and the Consulate-General of Portugal in Macau and Hong Kong, the Festival featured over 50 activities throughout May. As part of the Festival, GEG hosted an exclusive drama and puppet creation session at the Galaxy Kidz Edutainment Center, inviting over 30 students and parents from Escola Portuguesa de Macau. Through engaging and interactive activities, participants experienced the charm of Portuguese culture in a parent-child learning environment. Since its inception in 2021, the Festival has engaged nearly 40 local schools and educational institutions, attracting close to 12,000 participants.

During the creation session, families gathered at the Galaxy Kidz Edutainment Center to enjoy the children’s play “The Secret Magic Recipe: Enemy Pie”. Through engaging and lively puppet performances, professional instructors combined education with entertainment, guiding children and parents to explore different forms of cultural arts. The performance also creatively blended Western storytelling with elements of Chinese culinary culture. Following the show, participants took part in a hands-on puppet-making activity under the instructors’ guidance, learning role-play techniques such as voice modulation, puppet manipulation, and eye contact. The lively and warm atmosphere inspired children to become “little playwrights”, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in and experience the joy of artistic creation.

This year’s Festival once again joined the “Reading Points” initiative under the “Macao Just Read‧National Reading Week 2026”, organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Education and Youth Development Bureau, and the Social Welfare Bureau of the Macau SAR Government. Under the theme “My City”, the Festival featured a diverse range of activities, including concerts, theatre performances, parent-child workshops, children’s book fairs, and book launches, encouraging children to explore and connect with their community and culture. Building on the success of last year’s popular “Mini Library” initiative, IPOR, the Consulate-General of Portugal in Macau and Hong Kong,

and GEG donated works by Portuguese-language authors, including bilingual editions launched during the Festival, to nearly 20 local schools in Macau that offer Portuguese-medium instruction or Portuguese language programs. This initiative aims to foster greater interest in reading among local youth while deepening their understanding of Portuguese culture through high-quality bilingual learning resources.

Over the years, GEG has upheld its philosophy of “what is taken from the community is to be used for the good of the community”. Through a wide range of programs, GEG has contributed to enriching the city’s multicultural landscape and enhancing its appeal as “One Base”. Recently, GEG organized the “GEG Intangible Heritage FUN Experience”, inviting over 200 local students and community members to participate in dedicated sessions that showcased the artistic charm of Chinese traditional culture from multiple perspectives. Highlights included visiting the exhibition “Golden Fortunes: The Macau Debut of Zhu Bingren’s Copper Art” at GalaxyArt, as well as participation in a copper sheet crafting workshop. To further strengthen cultural connections, GEG also presented handcrafted lion-head souvenirs to participants, symbolizing the enduring spirit and vitality of Chinese traditional culture and arts.

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