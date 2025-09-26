DSAL to hold 3 job matching sessions offering 367 posts

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL), in collaboration with the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM), will organize three industry-specific job matching sessions in early October. The sessions will offer 367 vacancies to assist local residents in finding employment and address industry manpower needs.

The sessions will feature opportunities across multiple sectors. Registration is open until 12 p.m. on September 30, and spots are limited.

All sessions will be held at the FAOM building on the second floor.

On October 3, an exclusive session with Macau Slot Company Ltd. will offer 16 positions, including IT Audit Officer, Gaming Information Clerk, Customer Service Representative, and Telephone Operator.

On October 8, The W Hotel at Studio City Macau will recruit for 11 roles, including Housekeeping Supervisor, Greeting Ambassador, Customer Contact Center Specialist, Junior Cook, and Spa Receptionist.

A cleaning industry session the same afternoon will feature four companies: Meng Kei Cleaning and Property Management, Macau Enxin Property and Facility Management Services Limited, East Sun Cleaning Services Limited, and Winnerway Security Guards Company Limited. They are offering 340 vacancies for Property Supervisor, Field Clerk, Maintenance Technician, Management Staff, Cleaner, and Security Guard positions.

DSAL and FAOM will notify registered job seekers via text message, while other interested Macau residents can register online through the DSAL’s dedicated job matching webpage. Times Reporter

