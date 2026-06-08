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FOUNDER & PUBLISHER Kowie Geldenhuys
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF Paulo Coutinho
Macau,
Macau
MacauHush! Festival returns in November, accepting local applications
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Hush! Festival returns in November, accepting local applications

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June 8, 2026
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The “hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Sports Wellfest 2026” will be held Nov. 14-15 at Hac Sa Beach, combining music, sports and wellness, organizers said. Jointly organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and MGM, the event features stages including “Hot Wave” and “Music Chill,” plus youth and family programs. Outreach activities will run Nov. 1-16. Now in its fourth year, the festival aims to promote Macao’s pop music scene and tourism. Applications from local artists are open until June 18.

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