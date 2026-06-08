IAM launches AI food safety alert platform

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has launched a phased “Food Safety Risk Monitoring and Assessment Network Prediction and Early Alert Platform,” developed with research partners to improve detection and response to food safety risks. The AI system analyzes a database of more than 109,000 prepackaged products and allows businesses to upload data and receive instant email and SMS alerts. Officials said it enables rapid product tracing and one-click alerts. Since 2026, IAM has issued six alerts and is encouraging wider industry participation.

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