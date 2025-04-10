Local photography association exhibits ‘The Spirit of China’ at Parisian

Several members of the local photographic association, Halftone, are participating in an exhibition titled “The Spirit of China.” The exhibition opens tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. at The Parisian Macao and will remain open to visitors until May 11. The exhibition features a series of photographs authored by 16 Halftone members depicting different dimensions of China’s transformation over the last few decades in terms of landscape and cultural identity. It will be displayed at The Parisian’s Level 3, Unit 3306.

