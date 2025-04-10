O Lam meets with Ministry of Education officials in Beijing

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture O Lam visited the Central Publicity Department and Ministry of Education in Beijing last week. Hu Heping, deputy head of the Publicity Department, praised her for Macau’s significant achievements in patriotic education. Hu reaffirmed the Central Publicity Department’s commitment to supporting Macau’s cultural development while emphasizing the importance of instilling a spirit of patriotism and love for Macau among its residents to align the region’s cultural efforts with national development. Furthermore, Vice Minister of Education Wu Yan expressed support for the advancement of education in Macau, advocating for enhancing Macau’s tertiary education institutions to focus on high-quality, precision, and technology-driven programs that integrate seamlessly with China’s broader development strategy.

