IIM holds photography competition about Macau and Hengqin

Once again, the International Institute of Macau (IIM) is holding a photography competition with Macau and Hengqin as motifs. Submissions of photographic works are open now and until September 26. As in previous editions, there are two categories, one open to everyone and another dedicated to Macau residents. Each participant can submit up to five works that have not been previously published or awarded and have not been submitted before to other IIM competitions. Works will be evaluated in different subsections, including themes such as heritage, traditions and festivities, and attractions in the Hengqin cooperation zone. Details on IIM website (www.iimacau.org.mo).

Related