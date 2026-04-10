MUST inaugurates Sino-Luso joint laboratory for Optoelectronics

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) inaugurated its Sino-Luso joint laboratory for Optoelectronics yesterday.

The event at the MUST Campus in Taipa also featured a Cell Press forum on Optoelectronic Materials and Devices (CPF-OMD 2026).

The forum, jointly organized by MUST and Cell Press, with Soochow University and East China Normal University as co-organizers, covered topics such as electronic and information materials, low-dimensional and functional materials, energy and environmental materials, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for materials and device modeling.

Featuring six plenary lectures and four parallel sessions, the event attracted experts, scholars, university faculty, students, and industry representatives from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Australia, and Portugal.

At the event, Professor Tong Ka Lok, Vice President of MUST, delivered a welcome speech that reviewed the university’s development over the past 26 years and reaffirmed its commitment to international cooperation and to Macau’s scientific innovation and economic diversification.

Chair Professor Lee Shuit-Tong, General Chair of the forum and Director of the Sino-Luso Joint Laboratory for Optoelectronics and of MUST’s Macao Institute of Materials Science and Engineering, outlined the institute’s research progress since its 2021 establishment, spanning optoelectronic and new energy materials, biomedical materials, and AI-driven interdisciplinary applications.

Professor Rodrigo Martins, President of the European Academy of Sciences at NOVA University Lisbon, reviewed the longstanding cooperation between NOVA University Lisbon and MUST and congratulated on the inauguration of the joint laboratory.

On behalf of Cell Press, Dr. Steven W. Cranford introduced the newly launched journal Matter & Light, whose scope closely aligns with the forum’s themes. At the same time, NOVA’s Rector, Paulo Pereira, delivered his remarks via video.

Representing the Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT), Ip Kuai Lam noted that the funding is intended to help local universities build world-class research capacity and remarked on the important collaboration established between MUST and Cell Press.

The events were also part of the commemorations of the 26th Anniversary of MUST.

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