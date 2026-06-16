Paradise Entertainment appoints non-executive director to its board

In a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Macau’s Paradise Entertainment Limited said it has appointed Hong Kong solicitor Eric Ho King Fung as an independent non-executive director and member of its audit committee.

The appointment was effective June 12 and follows the company’s exit from Macau’s satellite casino segment last year.

Paradise describes itself as “the inventor, patent owner, and provider of live multi-game terminals and a company that dominates the electronic table games market in Macau.”

Ho, 49, has experience spanning investment banking, capital markets, and legal practice, with previous roles at JPMorgan, Linklaters, and Deutsche Bank.

He holds finance and law degrees from the University of New South Wales. In addition, Ho is a qualified Hong Kong solicitor.

Paradise detailed that Ho is a member of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. In Macau, Ho serves as honorary consul of Cabo Verde, president of the Money Exchangers Association, and chairman of P&W Money Changer Ltd. He is also a senior adviser to Apollo Future Mobility Group and has served as an independent non-executive director at Prosperous Industrial (Holdings) Ltd since May.

Ho will receive an annual director’s fee of HKD120,000 and is subject to retirement by rotation under listing rules. NS

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