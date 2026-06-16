Gov’t to keep ceiling for dismissal compensation unchanged

The government has decided to keep the ceiling for dismissal compensation unchanged. The news was announced in a statement from the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL), which notes the recent regular review to address such matters.

In the statement, the DSAL noted that after completing the review, it was decided to maintain the maximum monthly salary used to calculate severance pay.

The review was conducted over the period from April 21, 2023, to April 20, 2025, and, during the process, the Standing Committee for the Coordination of Social Affairs (CPCS) was said to have solicited the views of both employers and employees to ensure that the decision-making process was open, transparent, and equitable regarding the rights and interests of both parties.

“After analyzing data on Macau’s labor market during the period of validity of the aforementioned provision, particularly the macroeconomic situation and employers’ willingness to accept the terms, among other factors, the government comprehensively assessed the evolution of Macau’s economy and employment conditions and, with the aim of balancing the rights and interests of employers and employees, decided to maintain the maximum monthly remuneration amount used to calculate severance pay at MOP21,500, as stipulated in the current version of the Labor Relations Law,” DSAL noted.

In the same statement, the bureau remarked that the government will continue to monitor the matter and conduct regular reviews in accordance with the provisions of the law.

DSAL also noted that reviews are conducted to maintain stability in labor relations and the general well-being of society.

Like this: Like Loading…