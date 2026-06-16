Ng Wai Han takes oath as economy chief, vows to drive diversification

Former Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) director Ng Wai Han has been sworn in as Secretary for Economy and Finance, pledging that every economic decision affects the city’s future and families’ daily lives, while various sectors expect her to drive diversification, boost employment, expand international tourism, and support the MICE and tourism industries.

Ng has been appointed as the SAR’s Secretary for Economy and Finance following a State Council decision on June 10 based on Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai’s nomination, the Government Information Bureau (GCS) announced yesterday morning.

This comes as Tai Kin Ip, the then-Secretary for Economy and Finance, was removed from office by the State Council on April 16 this year following his resignation, citing personal reasons for his departure.

Ng’s closed-door swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by Legislative Assembly president André Cheong and Court of Final Appeal president Song Man Lei in the presence of Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai, with other principal officials, Executive Council members, and bureau heads also in attendance, the bureau added.

The Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance subsequently issued a statement setting out the speech delivered by Ng following her swearing-in ceremony.

In the full text, she noted that every decision within the economic and financial portfolio is inextricably linked to Macau’s future development and directly affects the daily lives of every household.

“No livelihood matter is too small. The fruits of economic development must ultimately be shared with all residents. The road ahead is fraught with challenges, but it also presents enormous opportunities,” she stated. She affirmed that she and her team would actively listen to the views of all sectors and conduct every task with transparency, efficiency, and accountability.

Consistent with her stated commitment, Ng declared that she would continue to uphold the philosophy of “striving together with the people and upholding integrity and innovation” – the core governance philosophy introduced by the Chief Executive.

She affirmed that she would adopt a problem-solving approach to fully implement all initiatives and achieve all policy objectives, including the active promotion and implementation of Macau’s economic diversification plans, alignment with the national 15th Five-Year Plan, and execution of the third five-year plan currently being prepared by the present administration.

Macau native Ng, 50, holds law and criminal law degrees from Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou. She joined the Macau government in 1999 as a senior technician at the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL), rising to department head, deputy director, then director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) from 2020, and director of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) from May 2025 before her appointment as Secretary for Economy and Finance.

According to official records, at the time of Ng’s appointment as director of the DICJ, the position had remained vacant for a period of five and a half months.

Prior to assuming that role, she had been redeployed across policy portfolios to serve as deputy director and subsequently director of the SAFP before being once again transferred across portfolios to return to the Secretariat for Economy and Finance in a bureau director capacity – notwithstanding the fact that she possessed no prior professional expertise or experience in the gaming sector.

Then-Economy and Finance Secretary Anton Tai Kin Ip, speaking at Ng’s swearing-in as DICJ director, urged her to unite her team and deliver on policy goals.

Ng responded that she would seize industry opportunities, promote diversification, and consolidate Macau’s status as a tourism hub, while introducing IT to boost smart management and overseeing non-gaming elements to support coordinated industry growth.

Public records indicate that Ng’s most recent appearance as director of the DICJ occurred about two months ago, when she presided as the supervising oath-taker at the founding ceremony and first inaugural meeting of the board of directors and supervisors of the Macau Responsible Gambling Education Promotion Association.

Scholars back Ng Wai Han, citing strong profile for economy-livelihood balance

As Ng Wai Han has been appointed the SAR’s Secretary for Economy and Finance, several scholars and industry representatives believe that her diverse résumé is tipped to balance the economy and livelihoods.

Pro-rector of City University of Macau, Ip Kuai Peng, described the State Council’s appointment of Ng as Secretary for Economy and Finance as a “very appropriate and suitable” personnel arrangement.

The economist believes that Ng’s strong legal background from Sun Yat-sen University and her research into economic laws and regulations have provided her with a “broad international vision and solid legal thinking” for formulating macroeconomic policies and improving industrial systems.

Ip told the Times that Ng’s long-term service in core departments such as the DSAL and the DSEDJ has given her deep insight into livelihood protection and labor rights, as well as the development and regulation of Macau’s pillar industries.

He described her cross-disciplinary background as enabling her to “precisely grasp the balance between economic development and public welfare,” providing valuable practical experience for Macau’s economic governance.

He further noted that promoting appropriate economic diversification and Macau-Hengqin integration is currently Macau’s “top priority.” He expressed hope that Ng would lead her team to conduct grassroots research, listen to opinions from all sectors, and build consensus.

Meanwhile, the Macau Federal Commercial Association of Convention & Exhibition Industry, through its president Lawrence Che, expressed confidence that Ng’s extensive experience at the DSAL and the DICJ would be “greatly beneficial” to the development of Macau’s convention and exhibition and performance industries.

Che explained to the Times that the convention and exhibition and performance industries are actively competing to attract international projects to Macau and expressed hope that the Secretary for Economy and Finance will provide more policy support.

He stated that economic development is undoubtedly the top priority, and Ng’s background will help her better understand Macau’s livelihood conditions because “economic development is closely linked to every family, and the employment situation of each employee affects the family behind them.”

He expressed hope that Ng would focus on employment protection and allocate more resources to industrial diversification.

Che also revealed that the association maintains close cooperation with the DSAL, focusing on local convention and exhibition talent training courses. As the convention and exhibition and performance industries play a “crucial role” in Macau’s economic diversification transition, he believes Ng’s professional background will significantly help cultivate local talent, and trainees will inject more human resources into the industry upon completion.

Tourism sector hopes Ng will boost international arrivals

Tourism industry representatives Paul Wong, president of the Macau Leisure Tourism Services Innovation Association, and Andy Wu, president of the Macau Travel Industry Council, agreed that Ng’s previous experience at the DICJ has given her considerable understanding of the regulation of integrated tourism and leisure enterprises, strong overall capability, and the trust of the central government.

Wong stated, “I believe her capability is relatively strong, her overall capability is also strong, and she has earned the trust of the central government.” Although the industry has had limited direct contact with Ng in the past, representatives hope she will strengthen communication with the tourism sector to better understand the industry’s situation.

Wu expressed his belief that Ng’s appointment “will certainly bring about a new situation.” With Macau’s visitor numbers at a relatively high level, the industry hopes the government will leverage the existing visitor base to promote high-quality and sustainable tourism development. “How to use these visitors to develop our tourism industry with high quality, enabling healthy and sustainable development,” one representative said.

The industry specifically noted that the international visitor market is an area requiring improvement and further development.

Representatives hope Ng will lead the industry to continue expanding international visitor sources, consolidate the mainland Chinese market, diversify the visitor mix, and support increased flight routes to promote diversified inbound travel channels and optimize the industry’s structure. They hope that under Ng’s leadership, the tourism industry can “reach new heights” beyond its current level. YL

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