Over 150 academics gather to deepen China-Portuguese education links

Macau is stepping up efforts to strengthen China–Portuguese-speaking countries academic cooperation and bilingual talent development, as more than 150 university leaders and representatives gathered for a major higher education forum held from June 15 to 17.

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), together with the University of Macau, Macao Polytechnic University, Macau University of Science and Technology, City University of Macau, and the University of Saint Joseph, formed the “Alliance for Training Chinese–Portuguese Bilingual Talents” to co-organize the fourth Forum for Presidents of Higher Education Institutions of China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries.

The event was held alongside the 35th General Assembly of the Association of Portuguese Language Universities, bringing together participants from Portugal, Brazil, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Timor-Leste, and other Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as mainland China and Macau.

Speaking at the opening ceremony yesterday, DSEDJ director Kong Chi Meng said Macau plays a unique role as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, supported by its bilingual advantages and cultural heritage.

He said the government is aligning with national development priorities and Macau’s own planning framework, including the “third five-year plan,” while advancing major projects such as the Macau–Hengqin International Education (University) Town.

He added that Macau aims to use educational cooperation to drive cultural exchange and deepen long-term people-to-people ties between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Astrigilda Silveira, president of the Association of Portuguese Language Universities and rector of the University of Cape Verde, said the forum seeks to strengthen academic, scientific, and cultural cooperation among Portuguese-speaking higher education institutions and build a more integrated academic community.

“I hope the forum would consolidate partnerships and harness the transformative power of universities,” Silveira said.

During the opening session, multiple universities signed memoranda of understanding to expand cooperation in joint training programs, research collaboration, and academic exchange.

The three-day forum continues with thematic sessions on bilingual talent development, AI-enabled communication, and the integration of traditional Chinese medicine education in Portuguese-speaking countries. Delegates will also visit the Guangdong–Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin to explore ongoing education and development projects.

Local authorities said they will continue to promote integrated development of education, technology, and talent, while expanding international academic partnerships and strengthening Portuguese-language education at all levels to support long-term bilingual talent cultivation.

“The DSEDJ will also continue to create favorable conditions to systematically enhance the overall Portuguese-language proficiency of students in Macau’s higher education institutions and non-tertiary education sector, with the aim of cultivating well-rounded Chinese–Portuguese bilingual talent,” the statement said.

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