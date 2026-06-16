Food safety violations fall as inspections top 4,000 in first five months

Food safety violations in Macau remained low in the first five months of 2026, with 26 cases recorded following more than 4,000 inspections, according to the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM).

IAM data showed that, most infractions between January and May involved the production or sale of uninspected food products.

Cheong Kuai Tat, head of the IAM’s Department of Food Safety, said 4,100 inspections had been conducted by May, including 1,400 targeting takeaway shops. It was also identified that there had been 14 irregularities in takeaway businesses and another two irregularities in retail stores. These cases generally involved operations that began without prior registration.

Cheong also outlined that cases involving uninspected food were more common seven to eight years ago, when about 100 cases were initiated annually and roughly 80 resulted in fines – representing a longer-term decline in violations.

“With continuous inspections and increased awareness campaigns, violations have decreased and remained stable over the past two to three years,” Cheong said.

As of 2023, the bureau has deployed “mystery shoppers” to conduct covert inspections, initially focusing on takeaway outlets in tourist areas but now extended to all takeaway establishments.

The program targets ready-to-eat and higher-risk items such as desserts, cold dishes, salads, and sashimi.

Then, when irregularities are detected, authorities will carry out follow-up investigations and additional sampling. If results fail to meet safety standards, preventive and control measures are implemented.

In recent years, the number of infractions has stabilized at between 20 and 30 cases per year. Throughout this time, the IAM has expanded its oversight tools in response to evolving risks.

The bureau also states that it is piloting an electronic inspection system that records food handling processes in real time and uploads data to a central database, allowing closer monitoring of compliance.

Cheong urged operators planning to open takeaway or retail food businesses to complete registration procedures before starting operations, stressing that compliance remains central to food safety oversight.

Under Macau’s food safety law, producing or selling food containing uninspected substances – where inspection is required – constitutes an administrative offense, even if no immediate health risk is identified.

Non-compliance with IAM’s food safety standards can result in fines ranging from MOP 50,000 to 600,000, or up to five years of imprisonment for severe offenses.

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