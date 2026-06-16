Forum Macao: City to deepen global tourism and trade connectivity

As Macau is set to host the 13th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting from June 24 to 28, authorities are projecting that the event will further reinforce the city’s positioning as a key hub for regional tourism cooperation and international exchange.

Speaking at a thematic media visit titled “Opportunities in Macau,” Ji Xianzheng, who serves as the Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Forum Macao), said the city is uniquely placed to leverage its dual identity as both a “World Centre of Tourism and Leisure” and a strategic platform linking China with Portuguese-speaking countries.

The official noted that this dual role allows Macau to serve as a cultural and economic bridge, enabling visitors from the Asia-Pacific region to experience the distinct cultural heritage of Portuguese-speaking nations, while also enriching regional tourism cooperation with greater diversity and depth.

He stressed that the SAR’s development is constrained by limited physical space, making it essential to strengthen its function in “internal linkage and external connectivity.” Through this approach, he noted that Macau can facilitate the efficient flow of resources, capital, and talent between mainland China and Portuguese-speaking countries, using the city as a strategic platform.

Ji pledged that the secretariat will continue to encourage mainland cities to deepen practical cooperation with Portuguese-speaking countries, building on existing foundations while expanding targeted initiatives aligned with Macau’s “1+4” development strategy for economic diversification. These efforts aim to advance more substantive and mutually beneficial cooperation across tourism, trade, and related sectors.

On talent development, Ji highlighted steady progress in cultivating Chinese–Portuguese bilingual professionals.

Over the past two years, the Macao Foundation has approved 17 training and publication projects, supporting 168 students to pursue studies in Portugal. Meanwhile, under the Forum training center framework, multiple thematic courses have been organized, with five additional classes planned for 2026, offering 100 places in total to strengthen talent exchange in priority areas of cooperation.

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