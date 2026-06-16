Golden Jubilee sweeps open and mixed titles at dragon boat races

SJM’s Golden Jubilee secured victories in both the open and mixed categories at the Macau Standard Dragon Boat Race on Sunday, emerging as the standout team in the 2026 Macao International Dragon Boat Races.

The 500-meter races, held at the Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre, drew dozens of local teams competing across multiple divisions as part of the annual event organized by the Sports Bureau, the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and other public and private entities.

In the open category, 28 teams entered, with six advancing to the final. Golden Jubilee narrowly defeated Wynn with a time of 1 minute, 56.732 seconds, while Wynn finished second in 1:57.899. The Dong Rong Dragon Boat Team placed third, organizers said.

Golden Jubilee then added the mixed title, clocking 2:02.554 to finish ahead of Tong Lei Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd and Sands China in a field of 15 teams, also on Sunday.

In the women’s 500m category, Galaxy Pearl led throughout the final to claim first place in 2:12.632. SJM Lotus and Wynn finished second and third, respectively, among the 10 competing female teams.

Further races are scheduled for June 19, coinciding with the Tuen Ng Festival, including international and university invitation events. That Friday, teams from mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines are expected to participate.

These races will be broadcast locally and streamed online.

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