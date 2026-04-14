Gaming sector STR filings rise 11.9% in Q1

The gaming sector filed 997 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) in the first quarter of this year, up 11.9% from 891 in the same period last year, according to the Financial Intelligence Office under the Unitary Police Service. City-wide STRs totaled 1,356, a 10.2% year-on-year increase, with gaming accounting for 73.5% of all filings. The office attributed the rise mainly to increased reporting from the gaming sector. In 2025, the sector filed 3,603 STRs, down 6.1% year-on-year, after a record 3,837 in 2024.

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