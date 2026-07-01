Tropical storm threat looms over Guangdong as Macau faces scorching 32 degrees Celsius heat

A tropical disturbance near the Philippines is set to become a tropical depression tonight and a storm by tomorrow, threatening Guangdong, while Macau braces for scorching heat with highs of 32 degrees Celcius or higher – up to 2 degrees higher in the city – over the next few days.

According to the Guangdong Meteorological Service Centre, the tropical disturbance currently near the Philippines is expected to move into the South China Sea today, intensify into a tropical depression by tonight, and could develop into a tropical storm tomorrow – with Guangdong province likely to be directly affected.

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) has forecast extremely hot conditions over the next two to three days, with maximum temperatures expected to reach 32 degrees or higher as an upper-level anticyclone intensifies. Later this week, a broad trough of low pressure is projected to approach the northern South China Sea and affect the Guangdong coastline, with the potential for a low-pressure area to develop, bringing increased showers and stronger winds to Macau.

The bureau indicated that, regardless of whether the system develops into a tropical cyclone, showers will increase markedly, with intermittent thunderstorms and stronger gusts as the system moves closer to the southern China coast. However, forecast models remain divided on the system’s intensity and track, with the possibility that Macau may experience its first tropical cyclone of the year over the coming weekend.

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