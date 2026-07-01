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FOUNDER & PUBLISHER Kowie Geldenhuys
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BusinessArtyzen Grand Lapa launches ‘Wedding Open Day’
Corporate Bits

Artyzen Grand Lapa launches ‘Wedding Open Day’

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July 1, 2026
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Artyzen Grand Lapa has launched its “Wedding Open Day” promotion under the theme “Forever Begins at Artyzen,” offering couples a curated preview of its wedding venues along with limited-time booking privileges valued at up to MOP65,000.

Early registration is now open, allowing prospective clients to explore venue setups, romantic wedding inspirations, and package options designed for both Chinese and Western-style celebrations.

The promotion applies to wedding bookings signed between June 29 and July 5. Eligible clients booking a standard Chinese wedding package with eight tables or more, or a Western wedding package for 80 guests or more, can access a range of benefits, according to the resort’s website.

These include a 10% discount on wedding menus, waiver of lawn ceremony rental fees for 2026 events, and complimentary accommodation of five deluxe room nights and two one-bedroom suite nights, subject to availability. Couples will also receive a complimentary champagne tower moment and exclusive thank-you gifts for guests.

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