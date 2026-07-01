China-Portuguese culture week continues with performances at Senado Square

The 18th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries continued with its series of events at Senado Square yesterday evening, bringing together artists and performers from nine Portuguese-speaking nations and Macau for a two-night cultural exchange.

The highlights of the event were song and dance performances by renowned artists from Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, Timor-Leste, and local singers Germano Guilherme and Winnie Lam.

Secretary-General Ji Xianzheng of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries (Macao) officially opened the event, welcoming distinguished guests.

“I am delighted to gather with you this evening to jointly host the opening ceremony,” said Ji in his address. “On behalf of all my colleagues at the Permanent Secretariat, I extend our warmest welcome and heartfelt gratitude to all the distinguished guests and friends who have graced this event.”

The week-long event, running until July 10 under the theme “Convergence of Sino-Portuguese Cultures, Connecting Friends Across the Globe,” follows the Action Plan for Economic and Trade Cooperation adopted at the 6th Ministerial Conference in 2024, which commended the Cultural Week’s significance and called for expanding activities into mainland China.

“We are fully leveraging Macau’s unique advantages as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, creating favorable conditions for comprehensive, mutually beneficial cooperation,” Ji added.

In addition, a handicrafts exhibition showcasing the cultural heritage of Lusophone nations will run at the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) Gallery, across from Senado Square until July 5.

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