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FOUNDER & PUBLISHER Kowie Geldenhuys
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF Paulo Coutinho
Macau,
BusinessCorporate Bits
BusinessSands China holds ‘Happy 360 Month’ for sixth consecutive year, introduces AI health assessments
Corporate Bits

Sands China holds ‘Happy 360 Month’ for sixth consecutive year, introduces AI health assessments

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July 1, 2026
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Sands China has completed its sixth “Happy 360 Month” wellness campaign, drawing more than 7,000 team members across its Macau properties and introducing AI-powered health screening tools for the first time.

Held from June 2 to 26 at The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Londoner Macao, and Sands Macao, the initiative forms part of the company’s ongoing employee wellness programme focused on physical and mental well-being.

This year’s edition featured an AI Tongue Image Analyzer Station, which provided real-time health insights to encourage preventive care and greater awareness of personal health conditions. The programme also included 16 themed roadshows, seminars, and workshops covering topics such as emotional wellbeing, common health issues, hearing care, and stress management.

The programme is themed around a “5S” emotional wellness model designed to help employees manage stress and maintain positive thinking.

A closing ceremony was held on June 24.

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