Covid-19 transmission rises as gov’t steps up vaccinations at care homes

The local authorities have confirmed a recent upswing in Covid-19 transmission, with cluster infections already reported in several schools and residential care facilities, leading the Health Bureau (SSM) and Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) to mobilize healthcare workers to nearly 50 elderly care homes, rehabilitation centers, and day centers for collective vaccination of residents with the LP.8.1 Covid-19 vaccine.

The LP.8.1 Covid-19 vaccine provides good protection against the currently prevalent virus strains, authorities said, noting that it is particularly suited for high-risk groups, including the elderly, those with chronic conditions, and immunocompromised individuals – all of whom face a higher risk of complications and death from Covid-19. A strong appeal has been issued for these groups to get vaccinated without delay.

According to a recent SSM statement, both Covid-19 and influenza viruses continue to exhibit sustained activity in the city. The Covid-19 positivity rate has risen steadily over the past month, surpassing the 14.5% alert threshold. The first severe Covid-19 case of the year has also been recorded – involving a 64-year-old woman who had not received any Covid-19 vaccination.

The authorities had previously announced that medical teams would be redeployed to residential care facilities to administer the LP.8.1 Covid-19 vaccine to residents who remained unvaccinated. Under the facility support mechanism, appropriate medical services would be provided to homes experiencing cluster infections, with antiviral medications prescribed promptly for eligible individuals.

Yesterday morning, healthcare workers visited Obra das Mães to vaccinate 12 residents. Notably, the most recent vaccination round had been conducted in March, covering a total of 1,227 residents.

The center’s vaccination coverage now exceeds 70%, with the majority of recipients being frail elderly residents with limited mobility and multiple comorbidities, center representatives said in a media interview.

They expressed confidence that vaccination would reduce both the risk of Covid-19 infection and the likelihood of severe illness among residents, and noted that as a collective living environment, a higher vaccination rate would mitigate the risk of large-scale outbreaks and safeguard residents’ ability to participate in normal social and rehabilitation activities.

Prior to each vaccination session, according to the representatives, the center compiles detailed records of residents’ underlying conditions and medical histories, contacts family members individually to obtain informed consent, and addresses any queries from families and residents. The residents’ health information is then submitted to the health centre for verification and clinical assessment of their suitability for vaccination.

A cluster of Covid-19 infections has been identified at a school, with SSM announcing in a statement on Monday that 22 individuals had tested positive via rapid antigen tests. All patients are currently in stable condition, with no severe cases or other serious complications reported.

The health chief, Alvis Lo, had previously stated last year that Covid-19 vaccination is not necessary for the general public, but advised that elderly individuals and those with chronic conditions should consider vaccination to lower the risk of severe disease and mortality.

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