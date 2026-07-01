July cultural and sports series launched, centered on families and youth

In July, Macau will stage a month-long schedule of cultural and sports events centered on families, children, and young people, with the annual Macao International Children’s Arts Festival (MICAF) serving as the city’s main summer community attraction, officials said Tuesday.

The 3rd MICAF, running from June 30 through August, forms the core of the cultural program. The festival, organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), includes performances, exhibitions, workshops, and outdoor events, with expanded programming this year in both Macau and Hengqin.

Deland Leong, president of IC, stated at a press conference: “July is summer, and the summer vacation, so many of our wonderful activities revolve around parent-child activities, children, and teenagers,” she said. “We hope to use various types and forms of activities to inspire our children and their parents to experience different cultures and arts together.”

Weekend “art and culture parties” at Nam Van Lakeside Plaza will also be extended to Friday evenings in July, adding food stalls and live entertainment to encourage longer public participation at Anim’Arte Nam Van.

Sports focus

In July, the highlight of the sports calendar will be the Galaxy Entertainment Group World Women’s Volleyball League Macau 2026. Eight teams will compete in a single-elimination format after qualifying through earlier rounds held between June and mid-July.

Lei Si Leng, acting director of the Sports Bureau (ID), said “the World Women’s Volleyball League finals will be held at the Macau East Asian Games Stadium from July 22 to 26,” adding that the event is expected to draw spectators and promote regional sports exchange.

The volleyball league finals are scheduled for July 22 to 26 at the Macau East Asian Games Stadium.

Community outreach and heritage initiatives

Authorities said the “More Culture, More Happiness” campaign will continue bringing performances, workshops, and reading programs into neighborhoods, parks, and heritage sites. A series of events will also mark the 21st anniversary of Macau’s Historic City inscription and the 450th anniversary of the Diocese of Macau.

Other highlights include the 44th Macau Youth Music Competition in late July and multiple exhibitions, such as “Ancient China in Culture and Creativity,” co-organized with the National Museum of China.

Meanwhile, joint initiatives by IC, ID, and the Health Bureau (SSM) will expand wellness services to workplaces and universities.

Tickets for MICAF are on sale for most programs, including Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo, Musical Magic Wand V, Growing Up with Dance 2026, puppet play Chong Chong’s Hamsters, Stone Wolves, Sounds of WOODerland, and Peace and Future; MICAF camp sales also began June 27.

Like this: Like Loading…