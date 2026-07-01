Cooperation Zone enters ‘implementation phase’ as leaders set four priorities for next stage

The Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin is entering a more demanding phase of development focused on execution, industrial rollout, and institutional integration, Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai said on Monday, as senior officials from Guangdong and Macau reviewed progress and set priorities for the years ahead.

Sam made the remarks while co-chairing the 10th meeting of the Cooperation Zone’s Administrative Committee with Guangdong Governor Meng Fanli.

The meeting, held in Hengqin on Monday, assessed progress across key projects, budget implementation, and institutional reforms, while outlining the roadmap for the second phase of development.

According to the English statement issued by the Government Information Bureau (GCS) yesterday, officials reviewed reports on the Executive Committee’s work in 2025, the implementation of mid-term targets for the second phase of development, and progress on major projects, including the China-Portuguese (Spanish) Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Service Centre, a digital trade international hub port, and the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town.

The committee also examined budget execution for 2025, the draft budget for 2026, and investment plans for major government-backed projects.

In his address, Sam said 2025 marked the beginning of the Cooperation Zone’s second phase, a period he described as critical for shifting from institutional setup to deeper integration and practical results.

He said authorities had spent the past year studying and implementing guidance from President Xi Jinping, particularly the strategic positioning of “Macau + Hengqin” and the broader goal of supporting the city’s economic diversification.

He added that efforts had focused on aligning policies, improving coordination mechanisms, and addressing long-standing administrative and operational challenges.

According to Sam, the Cooperation Zone has made progress in institutional coordination, project development, and economic activity, while also achieving what he described as “new momentum” in cross-border cooperation between Guangdong and Macau.

According to GCS, Sam set out four key directions for the next stage of development.

First, he called for continued adherence to central government guidance and a stronger commitment to integrating Macau and Hengqin under a unified development framework. Second, he emphasized the need for strategic planning and the implementation of landmark projects that can drive industrial growth and generate employment.

Third, he emphasized the importance of leveraging Macau’s international connectivity to expand investment promotion and strengthen links with global markets. Fourth, he urged reforms to the Executive Committee’s institutional structure to improve efficiency, coordination, and workforce motivation.

Sam stressed that the next phase must prioritize implementation over planning.

“The Cooperation Zone must deliver tangible outcomes as planned and be accountable to the central authorities and to society,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Meng Fanli called for a stronger sense of urgency and responsibility, urging officials to deepen their understanding of the strategic role of “Macau + Hengqin” within China’s broader development framework. He said the zone should serve as a key platform linking domestic and international markets under the “dual circulation” strategy.

He also emphasized accelerating development of emerging industries, improving investment attraction, and strengthening talent recruitment. At the same time, he called for deeper institutional alignment between Hengqin and Macao, expanded reforms with breakthrough potential, and greater application of artificial intelligence across sectors.

Following the meeting, officials attended a signing ceremony for the China-Portuguese (Spanish) Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Service Centre, involving 16 enterprises focused on overseas expansion initiatives.

The meeting was attended by senior Macau and Guangdong officials, including representatives from administration, security, and economy and finance portfolios, as well as leaders from relevant Cooperation Zone agencies.

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