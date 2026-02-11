Two streets to be pedestrianized during major holidays

Starting this year, two Macau streets will become pedestrianized during key holidays like Lunar New Year, May Day, and National Day, authorities announced yesterday.

The pedestrianization will commence during Chinese New Year from Feb. 17 to 22, restricting vehicles on Taipa’s Rua de Fernão Mendes Pinto from its intersection with Rua do Supico to where Rua Correia da Silva meets Rua Governador Tamagnini Barbosa.

The other zone is situated near the Ruins of St. Paul’s, across the full length of Rua dos Ervanarios and part of Rua da Tercena. This zone will go car-free daily from noon to 7 p.m.

To draw crowds, themed events from Feb. 17 to 22 will feature markets, interactive games, performances, and workshops at the pedestrian zones.

The move is coordinated by the Economic and Technological Development Services Bureau (DSEDT), Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Public Security Police Force (PSP), Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), and Transport Bureau (DSAT), among others.

“From 2026 onwards, the Macau SAR Government will regularly implement pedestrian zones in the old Taipa district and on Rua de Nossa Senhora do Amparo, located in the Central Zone of Macau, respectively during the Chinese New Year and the May 1 and National Day holidays, with the aim of guiding tourists and residents to visit and shop in different neighborhoods and their surrounding areas,” the statement reads.

According to MGTO estimates, this year’s nine-day Lunar New Year holiday, spanning Feb. 15 to 23, promises a daily influx of 158,000 to 175,000 visitors, totaling between 1.42 million and 1.5 million.

Like this: Like Loading...