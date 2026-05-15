UK leadership contenders expected to launch bids to unseat prime minister after days of maneuvering

Efforts to unseat British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are likely to break out into open rebellion yesterday, with one potential rival expected to announce his bid for the job and another clearing the way for her to enter any future leadership contest.

Allies of Health Secretary Wes Streeting say he will make an announcement later in the day after garnering enough support from lawmakers of the governing Labour Party to challenge Starmer for leadership of the party and the government.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said yesterday that she had reached an agreement with tax authorities to clear up questions about her taxes that forced her to leave the Cabinet last September.

Rayner told the Guardian newspaper that Starmer should “reflect on” his position, adding that she was ready to “play my part” in any leadership election if Streeting were to trigger a contest.

Pressure for Starmer to step aside has intensified since Labour suffered disastrous losses in local and regional elections last week, underscoring voter frustration with a government that has failed to deliver on pledges to boost economic growth.

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