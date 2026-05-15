Only cooperation with China serves US interests

US President Donald Trump’s visit to China comes at a pivotal moment, with conflicts in Ukraine and the Strait of Hormuz adding instability to an already volatile world. Against this backdrop, Beijing and Washington face a shared responsibility: maintaining a stable, durable bilateral relationship.

Although many geopolitical analysts frame Sino-US ties through the “Thucydides Trap” — the idea that rivalry between a rising power and an established power risks conflict — China has consistently pursued a different path. Beijing has emphasized mutual respect, win-win cooperation and the building of a “community with a shared future for humanity,” guided by its global development, security and civilization initiatives.

This approach was evident in China’s response to the tariff war launched by Washington last year. Rather than escalating confrontation, Beijing sought to stabilize relations while continuing to expand economic cooperation. The result has been relatively steady engagement at a time of widespread global uncertainty.

Washington should seize the opportunity presented by Trump’s visit to deepen dialogue and cooperation with China. While some voices in the US continue to define China primarily as a “strategic competitor” to be contained, economic and social exchanges between the two countries remain deeply interconnected.

That contradiction has become increasingly clear. Even after the US Supreme Court ruled in February that reciprocal tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act were illegal, Washington introduced a further 10 percent import surcharge under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. The US also expanded Section 301 investigations and other measures targeting China’s industrial and supply-chain strengths.

Yet efforts to fully decouple from China face enormous practical limitations. China accounts for roughly 35 percent of global industrial output, making rapid separation unrealistic and economically costly.

Tensions also remain over Taiwan and the South China Sea. Although Washington has moderated some rhetoric, US arms sales to Taiwan in late 2025 were reportedly the largest since 1979. Joint military exercises involving the US, the Philippines and other forces in the South China Sea have also increased significantly.

The same logic applies to economic competition. Washington’s efforts to build rare earths alliances and revive manufacturing are closely tied to technological innovation and access to critical resources. But America’s ambition to “make America great again” does not inherently conflict with China’s national rejuvenation.

China’s 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) points to substantial growth opportunities that could benefit US companies willing to engage constructively with Chinese partners. Continued cooperation would allow both countries to preserve economic benefits, expand exchanges and strengthen global stability.

Despite persistent challenges, Sino-US relations have remained generally stable through high-level diplomacy and direct communication between leaders. Beijing has repeatedly stressed that the two sides should enable each other’s success where interests converge and manage differences responsibly where they do not.

Mutual respect should remain the foundation, peaceful coexistence the principle and win-win cooperation the objective. Such an approach would help both countries contribute to global peace and stability in an increasingly turbulent era.

China insists it will not follow the historical path of rising powers seeking hegemony, remaining committed instead to peaceful development. Beijing hopes Washington will respect China’s core interests and work together to manage disagreements responsibly.

In today’s fractured world, a stable China-US relationship serves not only the interests of both nations, but also the expectations of the wider international community.

[Abridged]

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