Updated minimum wage kicks in Thursday

Following the SAR government’s second biennial review under Law No. 5/2020, the minimum wage in Macau will increase to MOP7,280 per month starting Jan. 1, 2026. According to DSAL, the new rates include MOP1,680 weekly, MOP280 daily, MOP35 per hour, or an average of MOP35 per hour for piece-rate work. Employers must comply for all employees, including non-residents, or face fines of MOP20,000 to MOP50,000 per violation. Non-compliance by firms employing non-residents may also lead to permit reassessments.

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