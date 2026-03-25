Woman arrested for stealing watches worth over MOP300,000

A 39-year-old Macau woman was arrested for allegedly stealing two watches worth over MOP300,000 from her cohabiting boyfriend and pawning them for MOP210,000, which she lost gambling. The couple had lived together since 2010. The victim reported the theft last Friday after the watches went missing. Judiciary Police arrested the suspect Sunday near her home in Seac Pai Van and recovered the watches from a pawnshop. She faces theft, breach of trust and fraud charges.

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