18 Arrested in cross-border phone scam ring

Macau and Zhuhai police have dismantled a cross-border phone scam syndicate behind a “Guess Who I Am” scheme, arresting 13 suspects in Macau and five in mainland China. The group allegedly defrauded 26 victims of MOP1.11 million. Operating since October 2024, the syndicate used over 800 SIM cards registered with stolen identities. Police seized MOP64,000, 140 SIM cards, and electronic devices. Some suspects denied knowledge of criminal activity, claiming they were unaware of the scheme’s purpose.