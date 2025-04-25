According to the Social Security Fund (FSS), approximately 50% of local employers have not yet paid their mandatory contributions for the first quarter of 2025 under the Social Security System. The FSS estimates that 12,400 employers have yet to settle their payments, which must be completed by the end of this month. The fund urges employers to make payments promptly to avoid long queues, fines, and interest charges.
Briefs
50% of employers yet to pay contributions for Q1
Categories Macau
No Comments