Applications for ‘hire-then-train’ plan from DSAL with Wynn start today

The Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL) has announced a new plan with Wynn Resorts S.A (Wynn) to employ 12 people under the so-called Professional Development Plan. The plan proposes to hire first and then train the candidates to perform several tasks that the operator needs with applications starting today.

According to DSAL, this plan aims to provide six job positions for the assistant manager of the public hygiene department and another six for the assistant manager of the room service department.

The selected candidates will be enrolled in a series of professional training and internships provided by Wynn, including training in practical knowledge of public hygiene and room service, elite management training, as well as the acquisition, through examination, of the Occupational Safety Card in the Hotel and Restaurant Industry, among others.

The application period starts today and goes until April 15.

DSAL noted that trainees who complete the training established in the program and pass the tests may have opportunities for promotion to the deputy head of the public hygiene department or deputy head of the domestic services department of the rooms. Consequently, their salaries would be updated according to the job posts.

The program is similar to others already implemented with different gaming concessionaires. It supports the expansion of professional careers and promotes the advancement of residents interested in the tourism and integrated leisure services sector.

More information on the plan and applications can be consulted and submitted via the dedicated web page (https://www.dsal.gov.mo/zh_tw/standard/wynn2025_careerdevelopment_programme.html).

Wynn will notify candidates who meet the requirements to participate in a seminar on April 22 that details the program’s different training courses and career paths. This seminar and further individual interviews will be held.