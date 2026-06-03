Satellite casinos to be repurposed as lawmakers push for faster revitalization

Local authorities have confirmed that former satellite casinos will no longer operate as gambling venues but will be converted for hotel or commercial use, while the revitalization of Ponte 16 is advancing under a district-wide plan.

As noted, the Macau Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) is working to attract distinctive brands to Ponte 16, and several projects in the ZAPE district – combining retail, dining, and health product stores – are already underway, with some businesses already open.

During yesterday’s Legislative Assembly (AL) session, lawmakers called on the government to simplify approval procedures and allow short-term pop-up shops, markets, and exhibitions to bring foot traffic back to former casino sites.

Lawmaker Kevin Ho asked whether authorities could conditionally allow such events without full approvals, noting that many associations would be willing to help activate these spaces.

Lawmaker José Pereira Coutinho criticized the current approval process as overly complicated, warning that foreign investors are “scared off” by having to navigate multiple departments on their own. He urged the government to coordinate internally rather than leaving investors to “run around.”

Lawmaker Chui Sai Peng raised concerns about poor pedestrian connectivity between the ZAPE district and the nearby NAPE area, which still experiences heavy foot traffic. He revealed that the chief executive and the transport secretary inspected the site last year to explore the possibility of creating a pedestrian path and asked whether footbridges or tunnels are being considered.

Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raymond Tam responded by clarifying that once the closure process for satellite casinos is completed, they will no longer operate as casinos, and their premises will generally be used for hotel or commercial purposes. Therefore, “there is no complex situation involving a change of use,” unless a hotel’s guest room area is converted to another use.

Regarding pop-up shops and similar events, Tam noted that if no administrative license is required, the process is even simpler. He suggested that the issue may lie more in investors’ willingness to invest than in government approval procedures. He emphasized that the government needs to send a clear message to the public: “We encourage everyone to make good use of these spaces, and the government will cooperate.”

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