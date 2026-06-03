Bus contract negotiations seen as vehicle for LRT transfer discounts

Public calls for transfer discounts between the city’s light rail transit (LRT) system and buses persist, with Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raymond Tam again underlining that authorities will use upcoming bus contract talks to advance the measure, targeting completion of the system in the third quarter, the installation of new fare gates, and additional electronic payment ticket machines.

Former transport chief Raimundo do Rosário once ruled out LRT-bus transfer discounts, citing the difficulty of negotiating between the government-owned LRT and public bus operators, with bus companies receiving no revenue from LRT-to-bus transfers.

But current Transport Secretary Raymond Tam has revived hopes, pledging to install new fare gates in the third quarter of this year that will accept QR code payments via MPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, and Easy Pay.

The LRT company later confirmed that new and old gates will operate in parallel during the initial phase, alongside more electronic payment ticket machines. The move could pave the way for integrated ticketing and eventual transfer discounts.

The matter returned to the Legislative Assembly (AL) agenda yesterday, where the secretary announced that “The Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) Government and the LRT company have been actively researching and promoting diversified payment methods, including the introduction of mainstream QR code payment platforms from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area,” enabling members of the public to scan codes directly at station fare gates or purchase tickets electronically at vending machines.

He further indicated that the government would leverage the forthcoming bus contract negotiations – anticipated to conclude around the middle of the third quarter of this year – to advance transfer discounts between bus and rail services, taking into account technical coordination, passenger demand, and system operational efficiency.

LRT ridership has shown consistent growth, with average daily passenger numbers reaching 33,100 in February and 29,100 in March of this year.

However, data released recently by the LRT company revealed that average daily ridership last month declined to 26,400 – representing a month-on-month decrease of 3,000 passengers – prompting inquiries regarding the stability of railway operations and the quality of the daily passenger experience.

‘Bus route consolidation cannot be rushed’

In response, Tam asserted that buses would remain a vital mode of transportation during the LRT construction period and that the government would prioritize supporting service optimization and engage in negotiations with the two bus operators to enhance integration wherever conditions permit.

Tam also acknowledged that certain route designs had indeed resulted in circuitous travel in the past but emphasized that the government is firmly committed to advancing route optimization, cautioning that “route consolidation cannot be rushed.”

According to Tam, the government must first evaluate whether route consolidations can be introduced in a single phase and assess public receptiveness to such changes.

Addressing legislators during the session, he expressed hope that they would join the government in exercising patience and adopt a gradual, case-by-case approach to implementation, cautioning that consolidating an excessive number of routes simultaneously could adversely affect public acceptance and compromise service effectiveness.

Jockey Club Station set to become comprehensive transport hub

The LRT network remains in its construction phase, with only the Taipa Line currently in service. The first phase of the East Line – extending from Taipa through New Urban Zone A to the Border Gate – constitutes the initial step toward network formation, according to Tam.

He further revealed that the South Line is planned to originate from the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge port island, traverse the southern portion of Zone A, and proceed via the Macao Science Center, NAPE, and the city center before reaching Jockey Club Station via Sai Wan. Jockey Club Station is designated to become a comprehensive transport hub with reserved transfer configurations.

Tam characterized the South Line as “very important,” as it is one of the key routes for the nascent network to connect various border checkpoints, and stated that the government is striving to implement and operationalize the line as expeditiously as possible. “If the South Line can be successfully opened, it will significantly increase LRT passenger capacity,” Tam asserted. Notably, future Hengqin lines are also expected to arrange transfers at this station, which, together with the convergence of the South Line, West Line, and Taipa Line, will form a more complete integrated transport hub.

According to authorities, the government is currently engaged in studies with Hengqin authorities to assess the feasibility of piloting cross-border public transportation services and achieving seamless integration with Hengqin. Once conditions mature and both sides have established a workable plan, the details will be announced to the public.

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