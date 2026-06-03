Over 1,000 applications rejected in 2025 cash handout scheme as gov’t publishes eligibility breakdown

Over 1,000 applications were rejected under Macau’s 2025 Wealth Partaking Scheme, with authorities citing “humanitarian and appropriate grounds” after reviewing more than 56,000 submissions, officials said yesterday.

In a press conference yesterday, Social Security Fund (FSS) president Chan Pou Wan said that among the over 56,000 applications received, more than 53,000 residents were approved.

The data was disclosed as authorities also outlined changes to streamline this year’s cash handout system, including automatic approvals and a simplified application process.

The official explained that rejections under this category require review of necessity, legality, and relevance to Macau.

Approvals are typically reserved for serious situations such as severe illness, injury, or caring for a critically ill family member. Applications from individuals who have already emigrated with no remaining family ties to Macau are rejected.

Among approved 2025 applicants, nearly 30% work in the nine cities of the GBA, approximately 28% are aged 65 or older and residing long-term in the mainland, and a significant portion are students.

Also speaking during the press conference, Ho Cheng Wa, head of the Integrated Services and Planning Division of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), added that no use of false documents has been discovered to date. However, officials warned that false declarations or forged documents may result in repayment obligations and criminal liability.

She reiterated that simplified procedures do not equate to relaxed scrutiny, noting that FSS staff have internal guidelines for assessing supporting documents at both front desks and during back-end review.

10,000 residents to receive automatic cash handouts

About 10,000 Macau residents will automatically receive their MOP10,000 cash handout this year without submitting applications, as authorities expand data-sharing systems with Hengqin and local institutions to streamline eligibility checks.

Officials also announced that a single application will now cover both the cash handout and the MOP7,000 Central Provident Fund allocation, reducing duplicate paperwork and simplifying the payout process for eligible residents.

The measures were outlined at a press briefing yesterday ahead of the June 15 launch of the 2026 Wealth Partaking Scheme, which maintains payouts of MOP10,000 for permanent residents and MOP6,000 for non-permanent residents.

Ho Hoi Sang, head of the Central Provident Fund Integrated Affairs Division of the FSS, said the fund has strengthened data-sharing mechanisms with public departments and community associations, enabling more residents to become automatic beneficiaries without separate applications.

He noted that two specific measures have made the 10,000 automatic approvals possible for 2026.

First, the FSS incorporated the Education and Youth Development Bureau’s (DSEDJ) higher education student learning supplies subsidy list. Second, it launched a pilot programme with the Social Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, through which local neighborhood committees proactively provided proof of residence for Macau residents ordinarily living in the Cooperation Zone.

These measures allowed the FSS to verify eligibility before the official list was even published, meaning approximately 10,000 residents will receive the handout without needing to submit any application at all, he explained.

One application, two payouts

IAM’s Ho Cheng Wa also announced that a single application can now simultaneously handle both cash handout and Central Provident Fund procedures, as the two schemes share overlapping eligible populations.

She further stated that residents who apply for the cash handout will automatically complete the necessary steps for the Central Provident Fund’s Budget Surplus Special Allocation, commonly known as the MOP7,000 payment.

The fund’s allocation list will also be published on June 15, with withdrawals beginning in August and payments expected in September.

For residents aged 22 or older who qualify for both schemes, she said this means one submission unlocks a total of MOP17,000 (for permanent residents) or MOP13,000 (for non-permanent residents) across the two programmes.

Ho Hoi Sang also addressed digital improvements, noting that building on last year’s data showing that approximately 64% of applications were submitted via the Macao One Account app, the FSS introduced several new features for 2026.

She emphasized that the application submission period runs from June 15, 2026, to December 31, 2029 – a three-year window – and urged residents not to rush.

Regarding proof of residence for mainland-based applicants, she noted that residents can submit certificates issued by mainland neighborhood or village committees. If obtaining such certificates is difficult, applicants may use the witness method instead.

For those working in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) or Cooperation Zone, she said this year’s application requires submission of Home Return Permits or residence permits where available. Applicants with mainland social security participation proof or tax certificates may submit those, eliminating the need for separate employment proof.

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