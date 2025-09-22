Charity gala dinner supports music therapy and adaptive sports for autism

Under the theme “Voyage on the Seine,” the France Macau Chamber of Commerce (FMCC) hosted its 2025 Charity Gala Dinner on Friday, Sept. 19, at MGM Macau’s Grand Ballroom.

The charity dinner welcomed approximately 300 guests from Macau, Hong Kong, and the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

This year’s FMCC charity gala dinner raised MOP61,800 to support the “FMCC Hengqin-Macau Inclusive Fun Day,” a new cross-border initiative with Macau Special Olympics and Zhuhai Autism Society.

According to the chamber, the program aims to foster inclusion through music therapy and adaptive sports for families in both Macau and Zhuhai.

The five-course French-inspired dinner also featured the third annual Macau ESG Awards. The awards recognize achievements in the areas of Environmental, Social, and Governance.

This year’s winners included RecyCard for Best Project, JC Human Resources Consulting for Best SME, and the Society of Food & Environmental Health (Macao) for Best NGO.

These awards highlight FMCC’s dedication to promoting sustainable business practices while reinforcing regional ties between France, Macau, and the GBA.

At the gala, FMCC Chairman Rutger Verschuren called the chamber “a bridge between France, Macau, and the Greater Bay Area – supporting business, SMEs, and community.”

He added, “This gala highlights our community’s strength and the opportunities that arise when business, culture, and purpose align.” NS

