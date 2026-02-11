Chief Executive pledges optimization of social service facilities in Mong Ha

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai visited social service facilities at the Mong Ha Public Housing complex yesterday, inspecting operations and extending early Chinese New Year greetings to staff and service users.

During the visit, Sam pledged that the government would continuously optimize livelihood-related policies and actively support non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in delivering high-quality social services tailored to residents’ needs.

In a statement issued by the Government Information Bureau (GCS), Sam said the government will continue devolving resources to society’s grassroots, with broad consultation, to steadily improve services and build a harmonious and inclusive society, in line with the vision of a “Blissful Macao.”

Accompanied by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, O Lam, and senior Social Welfare Bureau officials, Sam toured several facilities, including the Gaivotinha Nursery, operated by the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau, and the Northern District Family Service Centre run by the Women’s General Association of Macau.

The Chief Executive also visited the Cruz Illuminada Rehabilitation Service Complex, operated by Caritas Macau, focusing on support services for individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism, and day respite programmes for young people with developmental challenges.

He concluded at the Mong Ha Elderly Centre, managed by the Macao Federation of Trade Unions, engaging with seniors and observing day care and social support activities.

We correct

In a Macau Daily Times article titled “LRT anticipates bus transfer discounts with installation of new gates in Q3”, published yesterday, Feb. 10, the Macao Light Rapid Transit Corporation confirmed that the QR code payment system will be ready by the third quarter of this year. However, the decision to introduce transfer discounts between buses and the LRT is subject to government approval and is not determined by the LRT. The article, and the front page headline, may have implied that the LRT would implement these measures independently. We regret any confusion caused.

