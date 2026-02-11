Stanley Ho and mentions of Macau found in Epstein files

The late business tycoon’s name, Stanley Ho, and hundreds of mentions of Macau were found in the now-publicly released documents from the United States Department of Justice related to Jeffrey Epstein’s allegations of running a sex trafficking network involving minors.

Several days after the release of thousands of public files, it was found that Macau continued to be referenced in relation to conversations about casino investments, according to TDM’s analysis of these files.

Private messages linked to Jeffrey Epstein include direct mentions of “Stanley Ho.”

An FBI document connected to a 2020 sexual assault and trafficking complaint also references him.

In that filing, the alleged victim – whose name has been redacted – claims to have suffered abuse at the hands of Epstein and an individual identified as “Stanley Ho.”

The victim received emails from her agents – whose identities are not specified – saying there were people who wanted to meet her.

The complainant decided to accept the meeting and alleges that before she had time to react, she was already naked and being raped by Epstein.

After that, she alleges she was trafficked for 10 years. The victim’s age is not indicated, but the FBI investigation refers to the trafficking of minors.

It has not been confirmed whether it is actually the gaming magnate, but the name “Stanley Ho” appears in another email where Epstein describes him as the “richest man in Hong Kong.” It was in 2020 when the Macau gaming magnate died.

In that email, Boris Nikolic, an associate of Epstein, asks a millionaire if he knows “Angela,” who is described as one of the richest women in Asia.

Epstein is seen trying to determine, through a woman he is meeting at the time of the email, whether the conversation is serious or if Angela is attempting to deceive another mutual friend. Epstein repeatedly questions whether Angela is the wife or daughter of Ho. The emails are dated 2011, after which no response can be found.

Macau features in hundreds of documents currently under review, with many concerning the region’s investment climate, gaming operators’ earnings, and the activities of U.S. business figures, according to TDM.

The files also reportedly contain discussions involving American political figures about financial ties and the involvement of entrepreneurs in Macau’s gaming sector. Ricaela Diputado

Like this: Like Loading...