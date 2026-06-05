Children’s Arts Festival opens registration for workshops catering to all ages

Registration opens today at 10 a.m. for the first-phase workshops of the Macao International Children’s Arts Festival. Organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), the workshops span music, drama, opera and dance, catering to all age groups, from infants and children to youth and seniors. New this year are a grandparent-grandchild “intergenerational jump” session and a senior drama workshop. Returning favorites include toddler and special needs “Star Class” sessions. Free workshops will open on June 22 and July 15.

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