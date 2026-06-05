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FOUNDER & PUBLISHER Kowie Geldenhuys
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF Paulo Coutinho
Macau,
Macau
MacauChildren’s Arts Festival opens registration for workshops catering to all ages
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Children’s Arts Festival opens registration for workshops catering to all ages

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June 5, 2026
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Registration opens today at 10 a.m. for the first-phase workshops of the Macao International Children’s Arts Festival. Organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), the workshops span music, drama, opera and dance, catering to all age groups, from infants and children to youth and seniors. New this year are a grandparent-grandchild “intergenerational jump” session and a senior drama workshop. Returning favorites include toddler and special needs “Star Class” sessions. Free workshops will open on June 22 and July 15.

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