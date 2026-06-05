Round trip

My upcoming journey to Europe is a reminder of both how connected and how disconnected Macau remains from the wider world.

The trip itself is quite an adventure. I will leave my home in Taipa, cross into Zhuhai through Gongbei Port, take a Didi to Guangzhou Airport, and board a direct 14-hour flight to Madrid. From there, I will travel by high-speed train across Spain to Vigo, a journey of about four hours, before catching the fastest train to Porto, just north of my hometown on Portugal’s Atlantic coast.

It is an exciting route, but it also raises an obvious question: why is there still no direct connection between Macau and Europe?

For a city that promotes itself as a bridge between China and the Portuguese-speaking world, Macau remains surprisingly distant from Europe in practical terms. Long-haul travelers must rely on nearby hubs such as Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, or major European gateways. While this may make sense from an airline economics perspective, it still feels like a missed opportunity for Macau.

The absence of direct flights is particularly puzzling when one considers the role of Forum Macau, the platform created by Beijing to strengthen cooperation between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries, most of which lie one or even two oceans away. Lisbon is not only Portugal’s capital but also an important aviation hub connecting Europe with Brazil, Africa, and other Lusophone markets. A direct Macau–Lisbon route would have both symbolic and commercial value, reinforcing Macau’s unique identity while facilitating business, tourism, and cultural exchange.

But perhaps the opportunity is even greater than a simple direct connection.

Imagine a route linking Macau and Portugal with strategic stops along the historic maritime pathways that once connected East and West. Goa, in India, immediately comes to mind. So does Nagasaki in Japan, another city with deep historical ties to Portuguese exploration and trade.

Some might ask why a Macau–Nagasaki connection should matter when Macau could simply focus on routes within China. The answer is straightforward: Macau is already part of China. Its competitive advantage is not to replicate what other Chinese cities can offer, but to leverage its unique history, culture, and international identity.

A network connecting Macau, Goa, Nagasaki, and Lisbon could create something truly distinctive.

It would appeal not only to business travelers but also to the growing number of European tourists visiting Asia and the substantial flow of passengers moving between Europe and India. Such routes could transform Macau into a niche gateway, attracting visitors interested in heritage tourism, cultural exchange, and multi-destination travel experiences.

Of course, launching long-haul routes is expensive, and airlines require sustainable demand. Yet tourism markets evolve when destinations dare to think differently. Macau has spent years discussing diversification beyond gaming. Aviation connectivity should be part of that conversation.

If Macau can successfully position itself as a genuine bridge linking China, the Lusophone world, and parts of Asia connected by centuries of shared history, it could attract new visitors, create new business opportunities, and diversify its tourism markets in a meaningful way.

Now that the Macau Airport Company has a new board of directors, including prominent figures such as former Secretary for Economy and Finance Anton Tai Kin Ip and former Legislative Assembly vice-president Chui Sai Cheong, the time may have come for a new flight of daring.

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