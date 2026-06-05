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FOUNDER & PUBLISHER Kowie Geldenhuys
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF Paulo Coutinho
Macau,
Macau
MacauTropical depression moving toward Japan poses no warnings for Macau
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Tropical depression moving toward Japan poses no warnings for Macau

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June 5, 2026
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A low-pressure area in the South China Sea is expected to develop into a small, weak tropical cyclone. According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG), the system is located about 800 km off Macau and is expected to move northeast toward Japan or Taiwan over the next one to two days. It is not expected to affect Macau or lead to the issuance of any typhoon warnings. However, SMG noted that weather conditions are expected to remain very hot in the coming days, with high temperatures likely to trigger convective activity and potential thunderstorms.

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