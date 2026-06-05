Customs continue to seize large quantities of smuggled goods

The Customs Service (SA) continues to detect and seize large quantities of products being smuggled across the border into and out of Macau.

According to the latest statements from the service, officers intercepted a vehicle on June 2 in the parking lot of the Border Gate, carrying a large quantity of electronic devices and accessories allegedly intended for transport from Macau into the mainland.

A total of 1,072 used electronic products, valued at approximately MOP370,000, were seized, and two individuals were placed under investigation for suspected illegal activities.

According to SA, the vehicle was being used as a storage facility, with those involved collecting items and transporting them in small quantities across the border to avoid suspicion.

While intercepting one of the individuals involved, SA said the person admitted to retrieving goods from the vehicle and collecting fees to smuggle them out of Macau.

Later, customs officers also apprehended the vehicle owner and seized all the goods inside the vehicle, including mobile phones, accessories and earphones. The individual was unable to produce documentation proving the origin of the goods.

The two individuals involved are female Macau residents, aged 41 and 62, respectively. The vehicle owner is suspected of organizing parallel traders to smuggle goods to the mainland through a piecemeal approach, thereby evading law enforcement oversight.

Customs has charged the two individuals under the Foreign Trade Law. If the illegal activities are proven, the offenders may be subject to a maximum fine of MOP50,000, and the seized goods will be confiscated by the Macau Special Administrative Region.

In a separate case reported by the force, SA officers intercepted six cases of contraband at Macau International Airport and the Border Gate checkpoint, seizing a total of 66,000 e-cigarettes, 18,800 cigarettes, 14 e-cigarette devices, 64 used mobile phones and approximately 14 kilograms of suspected silver granules, with a market value of approximately MOP370,000.

In total, SA detained six individuals involved in the cases, aged between 19 and 49, including three mainland residents, two Hong Kong residents and one Macau resident.

According to customs authorities, the suspects have been prosecuted and are subject to a maximum fine of MOP100,000. Additionally, two of the suspects are accused of violating the smoking prevention and control law, and their cases have been referred to the Health Bureau (SSM) for follow-up.

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