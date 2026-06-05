New urban Zone A sports ground on track for Q4 2027 completion

Construction of a sports ground at Plot B13 of the New Urban Zone A reclamation area went to public tender opening yesterday, with the project expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year and become operational by the fourth quarter of next year.

The Public Works Bureau (DSOP) said 31 bids were submitted for the project, which will be the first outdoor public facility developed in Zone A.

The facility will include an 11-a-side football pitch, a four-lane athletics track, outdoor fitness equipment, a covered spectator stand with capacity for up to 400 people, independent public restrooms, a management office kiosk and storage rooms. Construction is expected to start in the fourth quarter of this year, with a maximum construction period of about 220 working days.

Notably, the site, which spans approximately 15,800 square meters and is located adjacent to public housing estates, was originally designated for housing development. However, to optimize land use, temporary public sports facilities will be built instead.

The bureau emphasized that despite the temporary nature of the project, quality standards “will not be diminished,” and a two-year warranty period will apply. The project is expected to create about 88 local jobs.

Regarding transport and ancillary facilities, the site is served by a nearby bus stop and large tour coach parking bays. The adjacent completed public housing estates – Tong Seng, Tong Chong and Tong Kai – all feature underground public car parks, with existing zebra crossings providing pedestrian access to the housing areas.

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