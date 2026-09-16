China tightens exit controls, citing security and fraud risks

China’s new exit and entry regulations took effect Tuesday, expanding the legal basis for restricting overseas travel as Beijing seeks to protect sensitive technology and national security. Chinese authorities say the measures also address fraud and protect travelers, while lawyers and immigration consultants warn they could discourage legitimate trips.

The rules formalize restrictions affecting civil servants, Communist Party cadres and state-owned enterprise employees, and could reach private-sector technology executives and researchers, according to the Financial Times. Their implementation comes as China competes with the US for technological leadership and strengthens controls over transfers of sensitive expertise.

Chinese officials present the regulations as a response to problems arising from expanding international travel. In a joint explanation published by Xinhua, representatives of the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Public Security and National Immigration Administration cited overseas gambling, telecommunications fraud and illegal technology transfers as reasons for tightening oversight.

Technology security becomes a travel issue

Article 4 allows relevant government departments to prevent Chinese citizens from leaving if they violate export-control or technology-transfer rules in ways that could endanger industrial or technological security. That provision specifies no maximum duration. Separate categories, including certain immigration offenses, carry bans of six months to three years, according to official regulations, published by Xinhua.

The technology provision is particularly significant for companies whose international operations depend on executives, engineers and researchers moving across borders.

Dai Menghao, a trade compliance partner at King & Wood, told the FT that the wording gives authorities a clearer route to impose exit bans on people working in private companies. The phrase “may endanger” leaves considerable discretion, he said.

The FT cited exit bans imposed on Manus chief executive Xiao Hong and other senior managers over the AI company’s sale to Meta as an example of the growing connection between technology transactions and restrictions on individuals.

Chinese authorities’ explanation explicitly identifies illegal transfers of technology abroad as a problem the regulations seek to address. It also says applicants must give genuine, lawful reasons for travel and cooperate with checks.

The disagreement therefore concerns both the purpose of the rules and how broadly authorities will interpret them.

Immigration agencies face reporting duties

The regulations also bring immigration intermediaries under closer supervision.

Article 10 requires agencies to refuse and promptly report prohibited applications by public officials, military personnel and similar applicants for foreign citizenship, overseas permanent residence or other travel documents. Reporting is mandatory, rather than merely encouraged.

Officials say the intermediary sector expanded rapidly after China removed its market-entry licensing requirement in 2018. They argue that incomplete oversight and unlawful practices by some agencies have harmed clients, making stronger regulation necessary.

Consultants interviewed by the FT described a broader chilling effect. One Shanghai immigration company manager said the firm was particularly cautious about assisting public-sector workers, technical employees at leading technology companies and their families.

Another agency owner said successive layers of review could make overseas permanent-residence applications effectively impossible for sensitive groups, even without an explicit blanket prohibition.

These accounts describe consultants’ experience and expectations; they do not establish that the regulations automatically prohibit everyone in those categories from traveling.

Safeguards and discretion

Chinese officials, cited by Xinhua, also emphasize protections for personal information and commercial secrets, alongside requirements to explain exit-ban decisions and available remedies. They describe the broader framework as protecting lawful travel while addressing security risks.

The published text, however, qualifies the notification requirement. Article 6 permits authorities to withhold notice where disclosure could affect national security or criminal investigations. The regulations are State Council administrative rules made under existing legislation; they do not establish a universal ban on foreign travel.

For critics, the concern is that broad security language can influence decisions well beyond formal exit bans.

Henry Gao, a law professor at Singapore Management University, told the FT that the result could be a gradual return toward a system in which international travel depends more heavily on administrative approval. Managers responsible for releasing employees’ passports or approving trips may become more reluctant to authorize them.

The FT also reported accounts of informal discouragement predating the new regulations. A Guangzhou university lecturer said he canceled a US visit after receiving a telephone warning from someone claiming to represent immigration authorities, losing about $2,000.

Such experiences cannot be attributed to rules that had not yet taken effect. They nevertheless illustrate why implementation matters: Beijing’s stated protections will be tested by how clearly restrictions are defined, how consistently they are applied and whether affected travelers can challenge them.

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