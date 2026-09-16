Hutchison Macau to end mobile services Dec. 1

Hutchison Telephone (Macau) is ending its mobile services in Macau on Dec. 1, the Macau Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) announced Tuesday.

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong sold its entire stake in its Macau telecommunications business for HKD110 million, with the acquisition by CTM completed in January this year.

In April, the Legal Affairs Bureau’s (DSAJ) commercial registration report showed that the shareholders of Hutchison Telephone (Macau) Company Limited had changed to Companhia de Telecomunicações de Macau, S.A.R.L. and CTM (HK) Limited. According to the company’s articles of association dated Feb. 27, 2026, all shares have been fully subscribed and paid for in cash, with CTM and CTM (HK) jointly holding shares with a nominal value of MOP10 million.

CTM Commercial vice president Ebel Cham, speaking to the media after the announcement, said Hutchison Macau had around 140,000 customers, who may continue using their existing services or switch to CTM plans.

She noted that Hutchison Macau had not upgraded its network or systems for some time, making it difficult to launch new services and promotional packages in the short term. As of early April, around 10,000 customers had opted to switch to CTM.

Cham also acknowledged that no concrete plans had been set for the next step following the acquisition, and that the two telecom companies would continue to operate separately for the time being.

In the statement issued yesterday, CTT confirmed it has instructed Hutchison Macau to formulate a comprehensive transition plan, saying it would closely oversee the entire exit process and require the operator to honor its corporate responsibilities – ensuring a smooth transition for customers, protecting employees’ lawful rights and minimizing disruption to society.

Hutchison Macau, for its part, has committed to maintaining normal basic communications services throughout the transition and providing assistance through its shops and hotline.

Meanwhile, CTM said that since completing the acquisition, it has been integrating network resources to ensure stable service for Hutchison customers, while offering Hutchison staff who wish to remain in the industry broader development opportunities. Existing contract services will be taken over by CTM, with prepaid balances transitioning seamlessly, and customers may keep their original plans until expiry or choose CTM plans, with details communicated via SMS, phone calls and notices at its shops.

Notably, SmarTone (Macau) also terminated its local mobile communications services on November 11, 2024, with CTM fully taking over its users and operations, reducing the number of mobile communications operators in Macau from four to three – CTM, Hutchison Telephone (Macau), and China Telecom. With Hutchison Telephone (Macau) now absorbed into CTM, CK Hutchison’s remaining presence in Macau is limited to retail businesses such as Watsons, Fortress, and PARKnSHOP. The city’s mobile communications market is now primarily served by CTM and China Telecom.

Like this: Like Loading…