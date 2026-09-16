Woman loses nearly RMB2 million in police impersonation scam

A non-resident woman has fallen victim to a police impersonation scam, losing nearly RMB2 million after scammers instructed her to purchase gold bars rather than transfer money through a bank.

According to investigators, the woman received a call from someone claiming to be an immigration officer. The scammer alleged that her mainland phone number had been used to send fraudulent messages, a common opening tactic used by syndicates operating “public security, procuratorate and court” scams. The woman believed the claim and, rather than verifying it with local authorities or family members, complied with the caller’s instructions.

The scammer then persuaded her to falsely tell her family that she was going abroad and needed RMB2 million for expenses. After obtaining the funds, she followed the fraudsters’ directions and traveled to Shenzhen, where she purchased gold bars worth around RMB1.96 million.

Notably, the fraudsters did not ask for a bank transfer – a method that leaves a clear electronic trail and can be frozen by authorities if reported quickly. Instead, they demanded gold bars, which can be resold for cash and may be more difficult for authorities to trace once purchased.

The case is the latest in a series of similar incidents involving non-residents. Police have repeatedly warned that law enforcement and judicial authorities in mainland China and Macau will never call people to demand money, instruct them to purchase valuables or request personal banking information. Such calls are likely to be fraudulent.

Authorities urge anyone receiving suspicious calls to hang up immediately, verify the caller’s identity through official channels and report the matter to the police. They also advise residents to discuss any unexpected financial requests with family members before acting, as scammers often isolate victims by warning them not to tell anyone about the “investigation.”

The case remains under investigation. No arrests have been announced.

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