Two men fight with weapons on Rua do Canal dos Hortos

A suspected armed fight broke out Sunday at around 6 p.m. on Rua do Canal dos Hortos near a supermarket. Initial police inquiries suggest a romantic dispute sparked the altercation. A man waiting for a bus was confronted by another man, who picked up a hollow metal rod from the roadside and attacked him. The two local men were injured: the 32-year-old suffered a finger contusion, while the 38-year-old suffered an elbow contusion. Both were stable and taken to Conde de São Januário Hospital. The exact cause remains under investigation

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