Child abuse cases double in 2025, most victims abused by family members

Suspected cases of violence against minors in Macau doubled last year, with the vast majority involving abuse by family members, according to a report released by the Against Child Abuse (Macau) Association (ACAM).

The association registered 15 suspected cases of child abuse in 2025, up from eight the previous year. Of these, 12 cases (80%) were linked to mistreatment by family members, including five instances of physical abuse and three of inadequate care.

Witness testimony from minors regarding domestic violence led to two cases, one involving multiple types of violence, while one case of child sexual abuse committed by a family member was also recorded.

Three cases involved perpetrators who were not family members – two related to physical violence and one to sexual abuse.

Of the 16 minor victims, 10 were girls (62.5%) and six were boys (37.5%). Eight children were between six and eight years old, four were between nine and 11 years old, and three were between three and five years old. One victim was under 2 years old.

The association emphasized that child abuse refers to acts against minors that harm their physical or mental health, or the omission of actions that place them in danger. Physical violence, psychological abuse, inadequate care and sexual abuse all constitute cases of child abuse.

Separately, the organization handled 143 non-abuse-related cases in 2025, with 139 (97%) related to parent-child relationship problems. These involved 155 children – 92 boys and 63 girls – predominantly aged six to 11.

The center also received 223 consultations last year, most initiated by mothers (136 cases), followed by fathers (44 cases). Social workers, neighbors and friends accounted for the remainder, with two consultations initiated by children themselves.

According to the association, upon receiving information about suspected cases of child abuse, educational problems or difficulties in raising children, social workers were sent to conduct further investigations through face-to-face interviews or home visits.

Wong Man Wan, president of the association, stressed the importance of creating favorable social conditions for children’s healthy development. “We will further strengthen prevention efforts, improve the quality of services, promote intersectoral collaboration, and actively respond to new challenges, such as the internet age, changes in family structure, and mental health needs,” he said.

The center urged the public to remain attentive to children’s behavior, particularly those from vulnerable families, and to seek assistance promptly if they suspect a child is facing problems.

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