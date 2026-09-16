Woman fined RMB100,000 for smuggling 516 live fish at Gongbei Port

A local woman caught smuggling 516 live fish in her backpack at Gongbei Port has been fined RMB100,000, with Gongbei Customs describing the case as the largest penalty of its kind since China’s invasive species port-control list took effect in May.

Gongbei Customs’ Zhakou office said it had opened a case involving a traveler bringing alien species into the mainland. According to the case details, at around 4:30 p.m. on June 25, a woman surnamed Ng entered through the “green channel” at the Gongbei Port passenger inspection hall. Officers, noticing her suspicious behavior, intercepted her for inspection and found 516 live fish in her backpack.

The fish were identified as bristlenose catfish, a Loricariidae species listed under the Catalogue of Key Invasive Alien Species for Port Control. Native to South America, these fish are highly adaptable and reproduce quickly. In areas they invade, they can prey on native fish eggs and fry, causing potentially serious ecological harm. They can also carry viruses, parasites and bacteria that threaten local aquaculture and aquatic ecosystems.

Gongbei Customs reminded the public that, in accordance with the law, alien species must not be introduced without approval, and the carriage of live animals into the mainland, with the exception of dogs and cats, is prohibited. Violations will result in legal liability and will be handled by Customs in accordance with the law.

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